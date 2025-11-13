It’s been one of the good years for Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era. Jolly LLB 3 was his fourth release, but unfortunately, another outing that missed touching the breakeven point by a few crores. It has completed 55 days in theatres. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of collection, budget, and more!

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn in India?

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 has amassed 117.56 crore net at the Indian box office. It has completed 55 days in theatres despite full-throttle competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Kantara Chapter 1, which is commendable! The black comedy legal drama has concluded its theatrical journey in Mumbai and several other cities, but continues to mint moolah in Delhi-NCR.

The theatrical journey is close to concluding as Arshad Warsi co-starrer has been adding 1 lakh to the kitty, since the last 3 days. Starting tomorrow, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 will also join the box office battle, leading to further reduction in screen count.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 7.30 crores

Week 4: 3.94 crores

Week 5: 2.09 crores

Week 6: 78 lakhs

Week 7: 34 lakhs

Week 8: 11 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total – 117.56 crores

What is the Jolly LLB 3 budget?

Jolly LLB 3 is made on a reported budget of 120 crores. In 55 days, the producers have recovered 97.96% of the total investment. By only 2.44 crores, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi‘s film will miss achieving the breakeven stage, which is unfortunate. It may conclude its box office journey as a losing affair.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 55

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 117.56 crores

Budget recovery: 97.96%

India gross: 138.72 crores

Overseas gross: 31.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 170.22 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

