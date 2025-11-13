Maddock Films’ production Thamma continues to mint moolah worldwide. It has achieved many milestones and is now heading towards becoming the 8th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 globally. The romantic horror-comedy could also achieve one last feat for Ayushmann Khurrana. Scroll below for the day 23 box office update!

Thamma Domestic Box Office Collection

Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer is facing competition from Kantara Chapter 1, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at the ticket windows. Starting tomorrow, even Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 will join the box office battle. In 23 days of its theatrical run, Thamma has accumulated 154.83 crore net in India.

On day 23, it added 45 lakhs more to the kitty, witnessing a 36% drop from the discounted Tuesday of 70 lakhs. The romantic horror comedy is the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in India. Only time will tell whether it surpasses Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores) in its lifetime and secures the 8th spot or not.

Close to beating Sikandar worldwide!

Including 25.35 crore gross from the overseas market, the worldwide total of Thamma surges to 208.04 crore gross. It is now chasing Salman Khan’s Sikandar (211.34 crores) to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally. That may be possible, as it only needs 3.29 crores more in the kitty.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Thamma: 208.04 crores Sky Force: 174.21 crores

However, Thamma could also become Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2nd highest grosser worldwide if it beats Badhaai Ho (218.82 crores). But there’s still a considerable gap of 10 crore+, making the target challenging.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 5 worldwide grossers here:

AndhaDhun: 453.8 crores Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crores Thamma: 208.04 crores Dream Girl: 196.84 crores Bala: 171.49 crores

Thamma Box Office Summary (21 days)

India net: 154.83 crores

India gross: 182.69 crores

Overseas gross: 25.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 208.04 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

