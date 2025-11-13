Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, will be remembered in the history of Assamese cinema. Not only because of its emotional quotient, but also because of the massive milestones it has achieved at the box office. The musical romantic drama has now achieved yet another, never-before-seen feat. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

How much has Roi Roi Binale earned at the box office?

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale has accumulated 18.12 crore net at the Indian box office. On day 13, it added 89 lakhs to the kitty, maintaining a rock-solid hold compared to 90 lakhs earned on Tuesday. This is one last time fans will witness their late icon Zubeen Garg on the big screens, so they’re flocking to theatres in large numbers.

Garima Garg Saikia‘s production is mounted at a reported budget of 5 crores. In only 13 days, Roi Roi Binale has minted returns of 13.12 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 262%. Roi Roi Binale is a super-hit and one of the most profitable Assamese films of recent times. Including taxes, its gross earnings have concluded at 21.38 crores.

Take a look at the revised week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 6.64 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 18.12 crores

Achieves yet another historic feat!

In the history of the Assamese cinema, no film has ever touched the 20 crore milestone, despite a worldwide release. Roi Roi Binale has created history, attaining the feat in less than two weeks. It is also to be noted that Zubeen Garg‘s film was only released in India.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Assamese films of all time (worldwide gross collection):

Roi Roi Binale: 21.38 crores Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores Sri Raghupati: 13.81 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 13)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 18.12 crores

India gross: 21.38 crores

ROI: 262%

Verdict: Super-Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Box Office Collection Day 13: Beats Tumbbad To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Re-Release Ever In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News