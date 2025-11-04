Zubeen Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, has emerged as a massive success. In only 3 days, it became the 6th highest-grossing Assamese film in history. Garima Garg Saikia‘s directorial is now only 2.25 crores away from attaining the hit verdict. Scroll below for the day 4 collection!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale earned 1.62 crores on day 4. Rajesh Bhuyan‘s directorial passed the Monday test with only a 12% drop in collection, compared to the opening day of 1.85 crores. The word-of-mouth is excellent, and it is very well converting into footfalls.

The overall box office collection in India comes to 7.75 crores net. Including GST, the gross total reaches 9.14 crores. Roi Roi Binale will beat Ratnakar (10 crore gross) today and become the 5th highest-grossing Assamese film of 2025.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Day 1: 1.85 crores

Day 2: 2 crores

Day 3: 2.28 crores

Day 4: 1.62 crores

Total: 7.75 crores

What is the budget of Roi Roi Binale?

According to reports, Zubeen Garg‘s posthumous film was made on a budget of 5 crores. It has registered a return on investment of 2.75 crores so far.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Roi Roi Binale has minted profits of 55% in only 4 days. The Assamese romantic drama only needs 2.25 crores more in the kitty to emerge as a box office hit. That milestone will be achieved like a cakewalk.

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 4)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 7.75 crores

India gross: 9.14 crores

ROI: 55%

Verdict: Plus

