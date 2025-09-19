Just a few minutes before, the music industry suffered a tragic hit as Singer Zubeen Garg died in an unfortunate incident in Singapore. This news has come as a shock to everyone, as no one expected this news to arrive.

The tragic incident is a loss not only to Zubeen Garg’s family but also to the entire music industry and his fans worldwide.

How did Zubeen Garg die?

According to the India Today, Zubeen Garg died in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. Sources revealed that the Singapore police rescued him from the sea. Further, they rushed the veteran singer to the hospital, but despite the concentrated medical care, the doctors failed to save him.

For those who might not know, Scuba diving is an underwater diving where the person dives underwater with all the necessary equipment, including a breathing gas supply. Zubeen Garg is famous for his work in Krrish 3. He also gave popular hits like: Ya Ali, Hori Naam, Morom, Chokher Jole, and more.

Why was Zubeen Garg in Singapore?

Zubeen was in Singapore for the forthcoming performance on September 20, 2025. He was set to be part of the North East Festival, which will take place on that date. However, this sudden shock created a major void in the music industry in India and left people speechless.

The audience also shared their heartbreaking reaction to this incident. A fan wrote that Zubeen is an irreplaceable voice in the industry and marked him as a true cultural icon of Assam.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Zubeen Garg. An irreplaceable voice and a true cultural icon of Assam. His music will live on forever. #ZubeenGarg #zubeen 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/RCCtY7LhhW — Muhammad Riaz. (@riiiazz_) September 19, 2025

Another user wrote his sudden shock at the unfortunate news of Zubeen Garg and asserted how the veteran singer has inspired generations.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of our cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and unwavering spirit touched hearts across Assam and beyond, inspiring generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace #ZubeenGarg pic.twitter.com/OpZjPQkmcU — Rahul Maggo (@RahulMaggo10) September 19, 2025

We at KoiMoi extend our condolences to Zubeen Garg’s family and fans. Rest in peace, his soul.

