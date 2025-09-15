The Jolly LLB franchise is all set to return with its third installment, and the trailer released on September 10 has already created a storm online. Packed with humor, sharp drama, and the promise of a gripping courtroom battle, Jolly LLB 3 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Hindi films of the year.

Huma Qureshi & Amrita Rao Return To The Jolly Universe

One of the biggest highlights is the return of the franchise’s leading ladies—Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao—who will share the screen for the first time in this universe. Huma reprises her role as Pushpa Pandey, bringing back her sharp wit and energy from Jolly LLB 2 alongside Akshay Kumar. Amrita Rao, remembered fondly as Sandhya Tyagi opposite Arshad Warsi in the original film, also returns, sparking nostalgia for fans who have followed the series since its beginning. Their parallel journeys promise an interesting dynamic as the film unfolds.

The trailer hints at an intense face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, bringing both versions of Jolly into the same courtroom for a clash of ideologies, humor, and legal drama. With seasoned actors like Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao also adding depth to the narrative, Jolly LLB 3 appears to balance satire with emotional storytelling.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and presented by Star Studio18, the film aims to carry forward the spirit of the earlier installments while introducing new conflicts and relationships. Jolly LLB 3 arrives in cinemas on September 19, promising audiences a courtroom showdown filled with laughs, nostalgia, and high-stakes drama.

