Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, is all set for its release this Friday (September 19). Backed by the franchise’s brand value, expectations are high for the upcoming biggie. While it won’t register a big start like a magnum opus, the film has the potential to make big earnings in its lifetime run at the Indian box office. Let’s find out how it is faring in day 1 advance booking!

Unlike Housefull 5, Akshay’s upcoming black comedy legal drama isn’t a front-loaded film and will be driven by word-of-mouth. Still, considering it’s a threequel of a successful franchise and the presence of Akshay, it’s in a comfortable position to hit double-digits on the opening day. In pre-sales, it won’t see big numbers coming in, as it is mostly dependent on over-the-counter ticket sales.

Jolly LLB 3 sees a decent response in day 1 advance booking

The advance booking for Jolly LLB 3 started on Saturday (September 13), and in the limited shows, it has fetched decent numbers so far. As of 10:30 am IST, the film has sold 7,200+ tickets for day 1. In terms of collection, it has grossed 28.3 lakh (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. In the next couple of hours, it is expected to touch the 10,000 mark in ticket sales.

In yesterday’s (September 14) report, we reported that Jolly LLB 3 had grossed 13.52 lakh till 9:30 pm IST. So, if calculated, the film witnessed a jump of 109.32% in 13 hours. It’s a good sign, and with more shows getting added, it is expected to hit the 50 lakh mark soon in day 1 advance booking.

More about the film

The legal comedy drama is directed by Subhash Kapoor and also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao. It is produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio18. It serves as a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, which was released in 2017. The first part featured Arshad Warsi, and it was released in 2013.

