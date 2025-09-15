Teja Sajja is slowly picking up pace at the box office in India, but it is already roaring worldwide. In two days, the film has registered a gross collection of 50.92 crore worldwide. While India witnessed normal jumps, overseas collections saw a huge growth at the box office.

The fantasy superhero mythological drama finds its roots in Ramayana and impresses with its VFX despite being a low-budget film mounted on only 60 crore, including P&A. The film is also being loved for making the mythological character Sampati one of its main heroes, which makes its place in the credit scene as well.

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Day 2

Mirai has been receiving huge love in numbers from North America, which helped the film register an 18% jump in collections overseas. On day 1, the film opened at 8.25 crore overseas, and hit a total of 18 crore in two days. The film has hit a total gross collection of $1.34 million from North America. The Sunday numbers are expected to roar even louder.

Day 3 Early Trends Brighter For Teja Sajja’s Film

As per the early reports, day 3 numbers of the film only in North America are roaring loud. It is the top choice for the audiences amongst Lokah, Little Hearts and Kishkindapuri, still running in the theaters. On the third day, the film might have added another $225K at the North American box office.

Misses To Enter Top 10

In 48 hours, Teja Sajja‘s film failed to enter the top 10 Telugu films of 2025 worldwide. But it will surely enter the top 10 films on day 3. Check out the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crore Game Changer: 191.81 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 125.6 crore Kuberaa: 138.85 crore HIT 3: 120.58 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 117.16 crore Thandel : 89.45 crore Kingdom: 82.58 crore Mad Square: 71.64 crore Court: State VS A Nobody : 58.15 crore

Mirai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after two days.

India Net Collection: 27.9 crore

India Gross Collection: 32.92 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 18 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 50.92 crore

