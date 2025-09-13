Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is enjoying positive reactions from all over. After the grand success of HanuMan, everyone was excited and eagerly waiting for the actor’s next release. Thankfully, Teja hasn’t disappointed the audience as his latest release has received a thumbs-up so far. Amid this, there’s one exciting update coming in from the North American box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the last couple of weeks, the latest Tollywood fantasy action-adventure film picked up well in terms of awareness and buzz. Due to the trailer and good promotions, it generated genuine interest on the ground level, and that was clearly seen through pre-sales. For a tier-2 actor, the film saw good premiere pre-sales in North America (USA and Canada).

Mirai records solid premiere collection at the North American box office!

Apart from good pre-sales, Mirai also enjoyed strong walk-ins on the premiere day (September 11), resulting in a solid collection of $394K at the North American box office. The number is really good, and it indicates that the popularity of Teja Sajja has increased tremendously after the blockbuster success of HanuMan.

Registers the biggest premiere day for Teja Sajja

With $394K, Mirai has surpassed HanuMan ($386K) to register the biggest premiere day for Teja Sajja in North America. With such momentum and positive word-of-mouth, the film has a strong chance of hitting the $1 million mark in a matter of 2 days. In the long run, it might overtake several Tollywood biggies, leaving everyone stunned.

More about the film

The latest Tollywood biggie is written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad (People Media Factory). The film also stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles. The music is composed by Gowra Hari.

While there’s no official confirmation about the same, Mirai was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crores. Against this cost, the film has a strong chance to mint massive profits at the Indian box office.

