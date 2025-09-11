Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Jolly LLB 3 was dropped on the internet yesterday. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi in key roles, the film has a genuine interest among the audience. After back-to-back underperformers, this one could bring Akshay back into the box office game. But was the film’s trailer really impactful, pushing the day 1 collection potential to a notch higher? Let’s discuss it below!

Jolly LLB 3 benefits from the brand value of the franchise

Before we get to the trailer, let’s discuss other factors that favor the upcoming Bollywood black-comedy legal drama. The first and biggest thing is that it is a threequel to a successful film, Jolly LLB 2 (2017). Over the years, the franchise has gained enough popularity, and its characters have become widely famous.

The character played by Saurabh Shukla, Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi, is one of the cult characters of the modern era and is also one of the biggest draws of Jolly LLB 3. Besides that, the idea of Arshad Warsi returning to the franchise after the first installment and putting up a fight against Akshay Kumar is genuinely interesting and exciting. Even the franchise as a whole has goodwill among the audience due to its subtle humor and rooted content.

Trailer creates a positive impression of Jolly LLB 3

Now, coming to the newly released promotional asset, Jolly LLB 3’s trailer has received a positive response so far. Viewers have liked Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla’s presence and effortless portrayals. It seems that the film will again deal with a socially relevant issue, and going by the trailer, it will likely be around a land dispute.

Likely to register the biggest day 1 of the franchise at the Indian box office

The trailer promises an entertaining ride with strong social commentary, thus creating a positive impression about Jolly LLB 3. Based solely on the trailer’s reception, the film aims for a day 1 collection of 14-16 crore net at the Indian box office. This will be a decent to good start for a non-holiday release (September 19). Remember, it’s not a big-budget action extravaganza, so such a start will set the stage for the film, which is more of a word-of-mouth dependent affair.

With such an expected start, the Jolly LLB threequel will likely register the franchise’s biggest opening, overtaking Jolly LLB 2‘s 13.2 crores. Jolly LLB (2013) had opened at 3.12 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mirai USA Box Office: Teja Sajja Roars 34% Higher Than Total Pre-Sales Of His Last Blockbuster HanuMan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News