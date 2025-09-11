Teja Sajja is all set to impress the audience with Mirai. The film is all set to release in the theaters on September 12, and the advance booking for the film is ensuring a good start at the box office. In fact, in the USA, the film has managed to surpass Sajja’s last blockbuster, as well.

Teja Sajja’s Last Theatrical Release!

Teja Sajja arrived like a storm at the box office with his debut film as a lead actor. HanuMan grossed an advance collection of $126,498 in the USA for its premiere day! Teja Sajja’s upcoming film has surpassed this collection by 34% higher earnings!

Mirai USA Box Office Pre-Sales

Mirai has managed to register an advance pre-sales of $169,979 in the USA. The total North America pre-sales for the premiere day has closed at $190K ensuring a very good opening at the box office for the film in the USA.

Will Teja Sajja Beat HanuMan’s Premiere + Day 1 Box Office

It would be interesting to see if Teja Sajja manages to beat the day 1 gross box office collection of his last film at the North America box office. HanuMan reported a gross collection of $904,374 from the USA and Canada for the premiere and day 1. It was a sensational start at the box office!

About Mirai

Helmed by Kartik Gattamneni and Anil Anand, the official synopsis of the film says, “A warrior is tasked with the protection nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity.” The film stars Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu and others. It is releasing on September 12 in Telugu, along with Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese dubbed versions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: When Ram Charan Spoke About ‘Rivalry’ With RRR Co-Star Jr NTR, “Our Families Have Been Known As Arch-Rivals…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News