Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Madharaasi has finally entered the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025. AR Murugadoss’ directorial witnessed another drop on Tuesday, but managed to beat Veera Dheera Sooran. Scroll below for a detailed day 5 box office report!

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 5

There were huge expectations from this psychological action thriller. AR Murugadoss’ recently witnessed a disappointment with Sikandar. Things aren’t very favorable here either. As per Sacnilk, Madharaasi earned 3.06 crores on day 5, witnessing another 26% drop from the previous day.

The opening collections were impressive, but there’s been a downward trend since. The total earnings in India reach 44.36 crore net, approximately 52.34 crores in gross. Madharaasi is mounted on a staggering budget of 180 crores. In 5 days, Sivakarthikeyan’s film has recovered only 24.64% of the estimated cost. It will likely conclude its domestic run as a flop.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 13.65 crores

Day 2: 12.1 crores

Day 3: 11.4 crores

Day 4: 4.15 crores

Day 5: 3.06 crores

Total: 44.36 crores

Madharaasi beats Veera Dheera Sooran

The latest Kollywood psychological action thriller is now the #10 Kollywood grosser of 2025. It has surpassed Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, which concluded its lifetime at 42.71 crores net. However, Madharaasi may not be able to climb the ladder too far, given its pace at the box office. Its next target is to be Thug Life (48.18 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 in India below:

Coolie: 284.68 crores* Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crore Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Tourist Family: 61.59 crore Retro: 60.50 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii: 59.31 crores Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crores Thug Life: 48.18 crores Madharaasi: 44.36 crores

Madharaasi Box Office Summary Day 5

India net: 44.36 crores

India gross: 52.34 crores

Budget: 180 crores

Budget Recovery: 24.64%

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

