Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a force to be reckoned with. It is giving Hridayapoorvam a run for its money at the box office. But that isn’t the only Mohanlal film in danger! Naslen co-starrer is now set to beat Thudarum overseas as well as L2: Empuraan in India. Scroll below for a detailed worldwide report!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13 (India)

Fans are over the moon as Dominic Arun’s directorial is close to clocking a century. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earned 5.10 crores on day 13. It witnessed a slight dip of 13.5% compared to 5.90 crore accumulated on Monday.

The net earnings in India reach 93.50 crores, which is around 110.33 crores in gross total. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is only 6.50 crores away from the 100 crore club. It will become the third film in Malayalam cinema in 2025 to achieve the milestone after L2: Empuraan (106.64 crores) and Thudarum (122 crores).

Take a look at the revised box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 54.7 (8 days)

Day 9: 7.65 crores

Day 10: 10 crores

Day 11: 10.15 crores

Day 12: 5.90 crores

Day 13: 5.10 crores

Total: 93.50 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra set to beat Thudarum overseas!

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero film has raked in 92.75 crore gross at the overseas box office in less than two weeks. It is now only 1.05 crore away from beating Mohanlal’s Thudarum, which concluded its international lifetime at 93.80 crore gross.

Enters the 200 crore club worldwide!

Celebrations are in order as Lokah Chapter 1 has entered the 200 crore club at the global box office. In 13 days, the worldwide earnings reach 203.08 crore gross. It is now aiming to beat Thudarum to become the #2 Malayalam grosser of 2025.

Take a look at the top 3 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Thudarum: 237.76 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 203.35 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (13 days)

India net: 93.50 crores

India gross: 110.33 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 212%

Overseas gross: 92.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 203.08 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites North America Box Office Day 4: Smashes Past 5 Conjuring Universe Movies, Edging Closer To A Major Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News