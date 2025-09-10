Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become a juggernaut at the worldwide box office. After minting moolah in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and other international circuits, it will be released in India on September 12, 2025. The Japanese dark animated fantasy action film is roaring loud in advance booking, and has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Advance Booking (India)

As per Sacnilk, Infinity Castle has already registered pre-sales worth 15 crore gross for the opening weekend. Although the big release is still 48 hours away, it has already emerged as the biggest non-Hollywood foreign animation or live-action release in India.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has reportedly sold over 1 lac tickets for the opening day, as of 11 PM on September 9, 2025. As far as the opening weekend is concerned, the Ufotable production has registered admissions of over 2.5 lacs across the national cinema chains – PVR INOX and Cinepolis. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is confirmed to set new benchmarks for live-action and anime films in India, right from the word go!

Beats Suzume & Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to create history!

Back in 2023, Suzume emerged as the highest-grossing anime film in India. It accumulated over 10 crores, leaving behind Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which previously held the record with a reported 4.85 crore net lifetime.

Through pre-sales alone, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has created history, becoming the #1 anime film in India. Drumrolls, please!

More about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza’s Return

Akaza’s Return is the first part of the Infinity Castle trilogy. It is the fourth film adaptation of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, following The Mugen Train, To The Swordsmith Village, and To The Hashira Training.

Through its release in over 13 circuits, Akaza’s Return has reportedly garnered over $320 million at the worldwide box office.

