Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle refuses to slow down at the box office. It will inevitably beat The Mugen Train worldwide. But before that, the animated dark fantasy action film is heading to surpass Spirited Away at the Japanese box office. Scroll below for the latest report!

Infinity Castle shines bright at the Japanese box office

According to Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle grossed around $5.6 million in its 8th weekend in Japan. Even after completing 50 days in theatres, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial remains among the top choices of audiences, leaving behind competitors like Kokuho, Jurassic World Rebirth, and others. It saw only a 24% drop in earnings compared to last weekend.

The total earnings of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the Japanese box office surged to $213.4 million (¥31.43 billion). So far, it has registered a whopping 22 million admissions.

Will soon cross Spirited Away

As most know, Akaza’s Return is currently the third highest-grossing film in the local currency in Japan. It will soon surpass Spirited Away, which earned ¥31.68 billion in the local currency and $261.2 million back in 2001 (including re-releases). The milestone is only $47.8 million away. After that, it will be the ultimate showdown against The Mugen Train.

Here are the top 3 highest-grossing films in Japan:

Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train: ¥40.75 billion Spirited Away: ¥31.68 billion Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle: ¥31.43 billion

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Update!

At the worldwide box office, Infinity Castle has reportedly crossed the $320 million mark. It will hit the major markets, including the US, Latam, and Europe, this week. As per the trade predictions, Akaza’s Return could cross the $500 million mark, getting closer to the global earnings of The Mugen Train ($507.12 million).

