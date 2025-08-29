Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. It is on a record-breaking spree in Japan, Taiwan, and many other key circuits. Drumrolls, please! Part 1 Akaza’s Return has now axed the OG lifetime collection of The Mugen Train in Korea, that too in only 7 days! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle Korea Box Office Collection

The first part of the animated dark fantasy action film trilogy was released in South Korea on August 22, 2025. As per the latest box office update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned an estimated $952K at the Korea box office on day 7.

The seven-day total collection of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the Korean box office surged to $18.22 million. It also registered 2.36 million admissions already!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown at the Korean box office below:

Day 1: $4.4 million

Day 2: $9.1 million

Day 3: $13 million

Day 4: $14.62 million

Day 7: $18.22 million

Crushes The Mugen Train’s OG lifetime!

According to The Numbers, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Mugen Train garnered $15.55 million during its lifetime, during its original theatrical run in Korea in 2021. It reportedly enjoyed over a 4-month-long run. Infinity Castle has now surpassed that mark in a span of only 7 days.

That’s not it. Akaza’s Return has also surpassed The Mugen Train’s OG admissions of 2.23 million and is now the most-watched Demon Slayer film on the international circuit.

Note: We have considered only the original theatrical run of The Mugen Train. The first Demon Slayer film also witnessed a re-release in Korea, during which it accumulated another $15.14 million. Its earnings, including the re-run, stand at approximately $30.66 million.

