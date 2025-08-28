Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is unstoppable at the box office. It will soon clock the $200 million mark in Japan. But before that, it has achieved a massive milestone in Korea in only 5 days. A feat that its predecessor The Mugen Train took as long as 4 months to achieve. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle at the Korea Box Office

Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza’s Return began its record-breaking spree in Korea right from the word go. It accumulated a whopping $4.4 million on its opening day, while The Mugen Train had only earned $423K in 2021.

As per the last official update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had amassed $14.62 million during the first four days of its theatrical run in Korea. It is the leading choice of the audience, leaving behind domestic releases like My Daughter Is A Zombie along with international rivals like Mickey 17 and Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

Infinity Castle crosses 2 million admissions in Korea

Yes, you heard that right! As of the latest update on August 26 (local time), Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has clocked 2 million admissions in Korea. Other releases of 2025 – My Daughter Is A Zombie took 6 days to achieve the milestone, Mickey 17 took 10 days, and Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning attained the feat in 12 days. Unreal, isn’t it?

The most successful Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Mugen Train movie took 4 long 4-long-months back in 2021 to cross 2 million admissions. In its lifetime, the OG film had clocked around 2.23 million admissions. At this pace, Infinity Castle could beat its predecessor at any time and claim the title of the most-watched Demon Slayer film in Korea!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Upcoming Release Schedule!

Infinity Castle has already been released in over 10 international circuits. The next schedule starts on September 11 with releases in Australia, Italy, Argentina, and the UAE, among other key markets.

Part 1 Akaza’s Return will arrive in India and the United States on September 12, 2025.

