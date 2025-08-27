Liam Neeson starrer The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson, is on track to become one of the highest-grossing films in the franchise. The franchise has been rebooted after many years, and it is winning hearts all over. It has earned more than $80 million at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Liam Neeson-starrer received 88% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The critics’ consensus stated, “With Liam Neeson’s gravelly gravitas proving to be a perfect fit for Frank Drebin’s deadpan buffoonery, The Naked Gun revives the original trilogy’s daffy sense of humor like it never went out of style.” The audience gave it 73%, and it’s doing well at the box office.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Naked Gun collected $2.98 million on its 4th weekend at the North American box office. It is on the verge of hitting $50 million at the domestic box office. It has collected $47.9 million so far and counting. The film has completed 25 days at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, at the international box office, it has collected $38.9 million; adding that to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $86.8 million.

Here’s the latest breakdown of its worldwide collection

North America – $47.9 million

International – $38.9 million

Worldwide – $86.8 million

Inches away from becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The Liam Neeson-starrer action comedy is less than $1 million away from beating The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear’s $86.9 million as the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the worldwide collections of The Naked Gun.

1. The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear – $86.9 million

2. The Naked Gun – $86.8 million

3. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! – $78.7 million

4. Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult – $51.1 million

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson starrer action comedy was released on August 1.

