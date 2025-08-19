Over the years, Liam Neeson has delivered several memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List, Neil Jordan’s biographical drama Michael Collins, Bill Condon’s Kinsey, Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, and Pierre Morel’s hit action-thriller Taken, among others.

The Oscar-winning actor’s latest release, the action-comedy film The Naked Gun, has earned rave reviews from both critics and audiences. The legacy sequel currently holds an impressive 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, The Naked Gun is not Liam Neeson’s highest-rated movie on the review aggregator. Curious to know which one it is and where to watch it online? Read on to find out.

Liam Neeson’s Highest-Rated Movie On Rotten Tomatoes

That film is none other than Steven Spielberg’s 1993 epic historical drama Schindler’s List. The film holds an incredible Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 98% and an audience score of 97%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Schindler’s List blends the abject horror of the Holocaust with Steven Spielberg’s signature tender humanism to create the director’s dramatic masterpiece.”

Schindler’s List 🔄(rewatch) It’s a very powerful film, truly heartbreaking to watch. It will always stand to be a great historical reminder. Not enough can be stated on the atrocities committed Side note, Liam Neeson unreal in this, crazy to see him now star in “Naked Gun” 😭 pic.twitter.com/u6Jlb8xkko — Brady ⛪️ (@ProphetBrady_) July 27, 2025

What Is Schindler’s List About?

Based on Thomas Keneally’s 1982 novel Schindler’s Ark, the film stars Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who initially makes money from World War II by employing Jewish workers in his factory. However, after witnessing the horrors of the Holocaust and the brutality of the Nazi regime, he transforms and becomes an unlikely hero, saving over a thousand Jews from persecution. The film also features powerful supporting performances by Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley.

Where To Watch Schindler’s List?

The iconic film is currently available to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar. In the U.S., you can rent it on Prime Video, Apple TV, and major digital platforms.

Other Highly Rated Liam Neeson Movies

Besides Schindler’s List, several other films starring Liam Neeson also found favor with the critics. Here are some of them, along with their current Indian and U.S. streaming platforms:

Ordinary Love (2019) – 93%

Indian Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

U.S. Streaming Platform: HBO Max

2. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018) – 89%

Indian Streaming Platform: Netflix

U.S. Streaming Platform: Netflix

3. Michael Collins (1996) – 78%

Indian Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

U.S. Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

4. Les Misérables (1998) – 75%

Indian Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

U.S. Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

5. In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023) – 83%

Indian Streaming Platform: Lionsgate Play

U.S. Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video, MGM+

Schindler’s List Trailer

