Superman is dominating the digital space after breaking past half a billion at the box office. The David Corenswet-led DC reboot topped the iTunes charts over the weekend, outpacing hits like Jurassic World Rebirth and Thunderbolts while still running in theaters.

The wait is finally over. #Superman is now available to own on Digital. pic.twitter.com/ulRLRDS4Vo — Superman (@Superman) August 15, 2025

Superman’s VOD Launch and Global Rankings

The film launched on VOD on August 15, 2025 and held onto the top spot on iTunes Top 10 Movies in the US, per Flixpatrol. Through a global lens, it ranks slightly lower, sitting at #4 worldwide on August 18, 2025, behind Nobody and How to Train Your Dragon. On Amazon, it shares the top US spot with Jurassic World Rebirth, while Google Play has yet to place it in the top 10.

Superman Box Office Success and Critical Reception

Superman, since its theatrical release on July 11, 2025, has raked in over $594 million globally (per Box Office Mojo).

Superman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $340.8m

International – $253.7m

Worldwide – $594.5m

Despite some backlash from Snyderverse fans, critics and audiences responded positively, earning an 83% Certified Fresh rating and a 91% Verified Hot score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its early VOD release surprised many, as it arrived in the second month of its theatrical run to tie in with Peacemaker Season 2.

Superman Plot Overview

The story picks up 30 years after Krypton’s fall, plunging viewers straight into action. Clark Kent faces defeat against the Hammer of Boravia, and while he recovers, Lex Luthor sends The Engineer to track down Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. Lois Lane, aware of Clark’s identity, gets an exclusive interview about his role in the Boravia/Jarhanpur conflict, and she teams up with Jimmy Olsen to uncover Luthor’s hidden hand in the tensions between the nations.

Superman expands the DC Universe beyond just its titular hero. Cameos and new characters appear, including John Cena’s Peacemaker, Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl, with some set to return in Peacemaker Season 2.

The film continues its theatrical run while now being available for digital purchase, letting audiences experience the latest chapter in the DC Universe anywhere they choose.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: If You Loved American Primeval, This Jason Momoa Western Would Be Your Next Must-Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News