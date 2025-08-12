The live-action remake, How to Train Your Dragon, still sells tickets like hot cakes at the cinemas. Despite being available on digital platforms, the movie has set a new franchise record worldwide and is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The film has surpassed many MCU movies and has its eyes set on yet another one. Gerard Butler’s film will beat Robert Downey Jr-led Marvel movie soon. Keep scrolling for more.

It has recently become the highest-grossing film in Gerard Butler’s career. The movie has amassed over $600 million worldwide, and a sequel is reportedly in the works. Although the movie is running only in 600 theaters in North America, it is still earning decent numbers at the box office and has completed nine weekends at the theaters.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

How to Train Your Dragon has been in theaters for two months and has accumulated $261.59 million at the domestic box office. The live-action remake is the sixth highest-grossing film of the year in North America. However, it might not crack the top five as it will not surpass Sinners‘ $278.57 million domestic haul.

The animated movies already had a strong fan base, which helped promote the film automatically. The live-action remake performs well at the overseas box office as well, earning over $361.98 million so far. Added to the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $623.58 million. It surpassed How to Train Your Dragon 2 as the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $261.6 million

International – $361.9 million

Worldwide – $623.5 million

Less than $1 million away from surpassing Iron Man 2

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, How to Train Your Dragon is the #189 highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It achieved this rank by beating Logan, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Casino Royale, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. It has its eyes set on Iron Man 2, which is at #185 in the top 100 grossers list worldwide.

Iron Man 2, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, starrer an MCU movie that collected $623.9 million worldwide. Therefore, this live-action remake is approximately $1 million away from beating that and achieving #185 rank. This might be the last achievement by the live-action remake as it is in its last leg of its theatrical run.

Budget & ROI

According to media reports, the live-action remake was made on a budget of $150 million and has grossed over 315.6% more revenue than its hefty budget worldwide. The movie needed around $375 million to break even, but it has earned way more than that, and the profit is around $248.5 million. How to Train Your Dragon was released on June 13 and is available on digital platforms.

