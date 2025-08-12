The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year, but that is not the only consolation amid its tumultuous box office run. The MCU flick is close to beating one of the Thor movies, led by Chris Hemsworth. It will achieve that feat soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie released last month experienced drastic drops in three weekends. This past week, it also lost the premium IMAX screens and its top spot in the domestic box office chart. It also lost against the DCU movie Superman. To summarize, things are not looking good for the Fantastic Four family. However, a sequel is in development.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps dropped again by 59.3% on its third weekend from last week. It collected $15.8 million in its third three-day weekend at the North American box office and dropped to #3 in the domestic rankings. The domestic total of the film reached $230.69 million cume.

Meanwhile, the film raked in $204.6 million in overseas markets. Allied to the $232.69 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection is over $435.34 million and is expected to hit the $450 million mark this weekend. The movie was made on a reported budget of $200 million and is tiptoeing towards the breakeven point.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $230.7 million

International – $204.6 million

Worldwide – $435.3 million

On track to beat Chris Hemsworth’s MCU debut, Thor!

Chris Hemsworth became globally famous in the MCU as Thor, the God of Thunder. Her first film, Thor, was released in 2011. Thor collected $449.32 million in its worldwide run, including a $181.03 million domestic haul. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now less than $6 million away from surpassing the first Thor movie. It will thus move up the MCU’s highest-grossers list worldwide, further away from the bottom.

Other MCU films that have been beaten by First Steps include The Marvels, Black Widow, and Eternals. The film was released on July 25 and is tracking to earn around $510 million in its worldwide run. According to industry rules, The Fantastic Four: First Steps needs $500 million to break even.

