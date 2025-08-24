Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle fever has spread across the globe. While the glorious run continues in Japan, Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial has created history in Korea! Akaza’s Return has surpassed The Mugen train to clock an earth-shattering debut weekend. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Collection Day 3 (Korea)

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle earned $3.9 million on day 3 in Korea, a 17% dip from the $4.7 million earned on Saturday. The animated dark fantasy action film grossed a staggering $13 million in its three-day opening weekend. It has also registered an unbelievable 1.6 million admissions, setting new benchmarks for animated films in the overseas circuit.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of the opening weekend:

Day 1: $4.4 million

Day 2: $4.7 million (+7%)

(+7%) Day 3: $3.9 million (-17%)

Total: $13 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train Box Office

In 2021, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Mugen Train enjoyed a five-day extended opening weekend in Korea. However, it accumulated only $1.3 million during this duration. This means, Infinity Castle raked in almost 900% higher earnings, despite a lesser number of days in its debut weekend!

Here’s a detailed comparison of the Demon Slayer movies in the opening weekend in Korea:

The Mugen Train (2021): $1.3 million (5 days)

(5 days) Infinity Castle: Part 1 – Akaza’s Return (2025): $13 million (3 days)

More about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

The film, produced by Ufotable, is a trilogy based on the Japanese manga series. It is the 4th film adaptation of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series. Infinity Castle is the highest-grossing anime film in Japan and the fourth highest-grossing of all time at the domestic box office.

Along with Korea, it has also recently been released in Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Vietnam, among other countries. The upcoming release schedule includes September 11 (Australia, Central America, Italy, UAE) and September 12 (India, Canada, US, UK), followed by many other markets like France, Germany, etc.

