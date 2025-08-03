Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is on track to beat with The Mugen Train, the #1 film in Japan. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is currently the 12th highest grosser at the domestic box office. How much does it need to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the Japan Box Office

Despite multiple competitors like Kokuho and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Infinity Castle is still the #1 audience choice. In 16 days, it has accumulated ¥16.81 billion ($112.8 million). In a single day, it crossed Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram (¥15.8 billion), Avatar (¥15.9 billion), and The First Slam Dunk (¥16.48 billion) to become the #12 grosser in the domestic market.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will soon enter the top 10 highest-grossing films in Japan

Infinity Castle needs only ¥540 million in its kitty to beat Bayside Shakedown 2 (¥17.35 billion) and enter the top 10 highest-grossers in the history of Japan. As you read this article, that milestone may have been achieved in real time.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in Japan:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – ¥40.43 billion Spirited Away – ¥31.68 billion Titanic – ¥27.77 billion Frozen – ¥25.50 billion Your Name – ¥25.17 billion One Piece Film: Red – ¥20.33 billion Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – ¥20.30 billion Princess Mononoke – ¥20.18 billion Howl’s Moving Castle – ¥19.60 billion Bayside Shakedown 2 – ¥17.35 billion

More about Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza Returns

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first part of the trilogy. It is the fourth film in the franchise after The Mugen Train, The Harshira Training and The Swordsmith Village.

It is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable. The animated dark fantasy action film was released in theatres in Japan on July 18, 2025. It is now heading for release in Thailand on August 12, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Singapore on August 14. It will arrive in cinemas in Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam on August 15, the Philippines on August 20, and South Korea on August 22.

