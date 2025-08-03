Marvel Studios’ latest film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, raises concerns with its drastic slump on the second Friday. However, it has surpassed the worldwide haul of The Incredible Hulk, one of the least-grossing MCU movies ever. Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s film will remain #1 on the domestic box office chart since there have been no major releases in recent weeks. This will help the MCU movie stay afloat at the box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The MCU movie’s box office is not looking so bright either. It seems the MCU will continue its faulty ride, which began after Avengers: Endgame. This movie also received strong reviews from critics and fans alike, but somehow, the box office is disconnected as it is failing to perform commercially.

How much has the MCU film earned after eight days at the worldwide box office?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps dropped by almost 80% on its second Friday at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the F4 movie collected $11.7 million only on its second Friday domestically, taking the total collection to $170.1 million. Its international cume still stands at the $99.05 million mark, and allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection hits $269.18 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $170.1 million

International – $99.0 million

Worldwide – $269.1 million

Surpasses The Incredible Hulk’s global haul in 8 days!

The Incredible Hulk is the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, released after Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. It is the #2 lowest-grossing film in the MCU. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has surpassed escaping from becoming the #2 lowest-earning MCU movie ever. The Incredible Hulk collected $264.7 million worldwide, surpassing the domestic and global hauls of this 2008 MCU flick.

Check out the 5 lowest-grossing films in the MCU.

1. Black Widow – $379.7 million

2. Captain America: The First Avenger – $370.5 million

3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $269.1 million

4. The Incredible Hulk – $264.7 million

5. The Marvels – $206.1 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released on July 25, is expected to earn between $39-$42 million on its second three-day weekend in North America. Thus, it will surpass a few more MCU movies at the box office.

