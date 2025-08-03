The racing film F1: The Movie still stands tall at the box office, earning milestones. It edges closer to beating Vin Diesel-starrer F9: The Fast Saga, which will be accomplished this weekend. Brad Pitt’s film is making a comeback in the IMAX screens and has been showing the fewest declines even now, after over thirty days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was directed by Joseph Kosinski and based on a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is also one of the producers. Celebrated composer Hans Zimmer composed the film’s score, elevating the cinematic experience. It is one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

How much has the film earned domestically after 36 days?

Brad Pitt’s F1 has collected $1.2 million on its 6th Friday at the North American box office, witnessing a decline of -34.9% from last Friday. The film lost 591 theaters on Thursday, according to Box Office Mojo. After thirty-six days of running at the theaters, the film has hit the $170.3 million cume in North America. F1: The Movie is the 10th highest-grossing movie of the year.

Set to beat F9 & become the highest-grossing racing film post-COVID

Justin Lin helmed F9: The Fast Saga, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, which was originally set to be released in 2019 but got delayed several times. It was finally released in 2021. The movie collected $173.0 million domestically, making it the highest-grossing racing film at the domestic box office post-COVID.

F1 is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of F9 and achieving this title domestically. It is projected to earn between $4 million and $4.5 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the North American box office.

More about the film

Brad Pitt-led F1: The Movie received an 83% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The story follows Sonny Hayes, Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s, until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. He returns to the race track after three decades, but as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him. F1 was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $170.3 million

International – $361.6 million

Worldwide – $531.9 million

