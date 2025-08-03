DCU’s Superman completed three weeks at the cinemas and shows a stronghold. It will soon outrun the trending dinosaur movie as one of the top 3 highest-grossing films of the year. The DC film is comparitively performing better than MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and is set to beat Jurassic World Rebirth at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DCU movie will hold on to its title as the highest-grossing comic book film of the year. It has recorded one of the biggest fourth Fridays among 2025 and DC movies. The makers will not release it digitally soon and will milk the film’s success at the box office. This defies the notion of superhero fatigue, as people are enjoying it thoroughly on the big screens. They love the four-legged Krypto, which also increased the adoption rates of dogs.

Superman’s collection on day 22 at the North American box office

Superman collected $4 million on its fourth Friday at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The DCU movie only declined by -43.4% from last Friday, despite losing another 393 theaters on Thursday. It has scored the fourth biggest fourth Friday of the year, beating Jurassic World Rebirth’s $3.7 million fourth-Friday gross. It is also the seventh biggest fourth Friday in the history of DC movies. The movie has hit the $306.3 million cume at the domestic box office.

Check out the biggest 4th Fridays for DC movies at the domestic box office.

1. The Dark Knight – $7.6 million

2. Wonder Woman – $7.4 million

3. The Dark Knight Rises – $5.6 million

4. The Batman – $5.6 million

5. Joker – $5.5 million

6. Aquaman – $4.6 million

7. Superman – $4 million

8. Man of Steel – $3.9 million

9. Suicide Squad – $3.3 million

10. Batman Begins – $3.1 million

Set to pass Jurassic World Rebirth as the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025!

The DCU movie is less than $6 million away from outgrossing Jurassic World Rebirth’s domestic haul. The Scarlett Johansson-led movie is the third highest-grossing film of the year and has collected over $311.3 million domestically. David Corenswet’s film will beat that number this weekend, becoming the third highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

Superman, starring David Corenswet, is projected to earn between $14 million and $16 million on its fourth three-day weekend at the domestic box office. The movie was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $306.3 million

International – $227.8 million

Worldwide – $534.1 million

