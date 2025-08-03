The Fantastic Four: First Steps is entering its second weekend with a winning feat. The film has surpassed the domestic haul of Eternals and will also beat Captain America: The First Avenger during this weekend. However, the decline from the first weekend was harsh, raising concerns among fans. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie will also outpace Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie and climb the 2025 top-grossers list at the domestic box office. It will edge closer to the $200 million milestone during this weekend, and with that, it will beat Thunderbolts*. At this pace, it might end up earning less than Superman at the end of the theatrical run. But let’s wait until the end and see what happens.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ day 8 collection at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected a solid $11.7 million on its second Friday at the North American box office. Unfortunately, the film has witnessed a harsh decline of -79.6% from last Friday, when it opened in the theaters. It is crossing the domestic haul of Thunderbolts* today. The domestic cume has hit the $170.1 million mark domestically.

Surpasses Eternals & eyes Captain America: The First Avenger at the domestic box office

We previously reported that the MCU movie has already surpassed all three Fantastic Four movies domestically. It is now the highest-grossing F4 film ever in North America and has beaten the domestic haul of Eternals. The Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden-starrer MCU flick was released in 2021 and significantly underperformed at the box office.

Eternals collected $164.8 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. First Steps has surpassed that collection in just eight days. At least, the Pedro Pascal-starrer will not end up as one of the least-grossing MCU films. In North America, First Steps is now the 34th highest-grossing film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $170.1 million

International – $99.0 million

Worldwide – $269.1 million

