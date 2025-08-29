In addition to earning positive reviews from both critics and audiences, James Gunn’s Superman reboot exceeded earlier box office projections, becoming 2025’s first comic book movie to surpass the $600 million global mark. It also recently entered the top ten Warner Bros. releases in the U.S. After seven weeks in theaters, its current run is winding down, and footfalls have naturally declined.

As the David Corenswet-led superhero film approaches the end of its global box office journey, it continues to break records and outgross earlier blockbusters. Now, it is steadily closing in on the massive Chinese sci-fi action hit The Wandering Earth II (2023). Let’s see how much Superman still needs to earn to surpass the worldwide total of this blockbuster.

Superman vs. The Wandering Earth II – Box Office Comparison

Here’s a breakdown of the two films’ box office performance, according to Box Office Mojo.

Superman – Box Office Summary

North America: $348.1 million

International: $258.5 million

Worldwide: $606.6 million

The Wandering Earth II – Box Office Summary

North America: $5 million

International: $610 million

Worldwide: $615 million

As the figures show, Superman currently trails The Wandering Earth II by about $8.4 million. Whether the reboot can surpass this milestone depends on its remaining domestic and international earnings. With projections estimating a global total of $615–620 million, Superman is on track to reach this target.

Superman vs. The Wandering Earth (2019) – Who Leads The Global Box Office?

The Wandering Earth II serves as a prequel to the 2019 film The Wandering Earth, which proved to be an even bigger box office success. Compared to Superman’s current global haul of $606.6 million, the 2019 Chinese blockbuster earned $699.9 million worldwide. This creates a staggering $93 million gap between the two films, a figure beyond reach for Superman’s current theatrical run.

What Is Superman About?

Directed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

