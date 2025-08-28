Weapons is in the news for its strong box office run, and it has already achieved some interesting feats. The original horror movie has surpassed the worldwide haul of Disney’s Snow White in under 20 days. This is a huge feat because of the drastic difference between their production costs. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Weapons’ box office collection so far worldwide

The Josh Brolin-starrer horror movie collected $2.2 million on its third Tuesday/Discount Day. It recorded the third biggest third Tuesday for horror movies with impressively strong legs. Therefore, it has reached the $119.4 million cume at the North American box office. It will soon surpass the domestic haul of Nope, one of the most popular horror movies of this era.

Meanwhile, it also became the 11th horror movie post-COVID to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. After 19 days, the international total of the movie stands at $88 million, and allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection has reached $207.4 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It has crossed this major milestone in under twenty days only.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the movie.

North America- $119.4 million

International- $88 million

Worldwide- $207.4 million

Surpassed Disney’s Snow White at the worldwide box office

Weapons crossed the worldwide haul of Snow White on its 19th day, owing to its $2.2 million 3rd Tuesday gross. For the unversed, Snow White is the live-action adaptation of Disney‘s classic animated movie. Snow White, made on a reported budget of $240 million, collected $205.6 million in its lifetime. In comparison, Weapons was made on a budget of $38 million, which is 84.2% less than the mammoth making cost of Snow White.

With this, the horror original has become the 13th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year at the worldwide box office. Josh Brolin starrer Weapons follows a baffling case in which seventeen students from the same classroom vanish on the very same night, seemingly abducted by an unseen force. It was released on August 8.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

