Despite widespread acclaim and positive word-of-mouth, the latest Fantastic Four reboot hasn’t turned out to be the Marvel blockbuster fans had hoped for. On the brighter side, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has still surpassed the lifetime earnings of several popular films. With a domestic haul of nearly $258 million, the Pedro Pascal-starrer is now among the top 50 highest-grossing Disney movies of all time at the U.S. box office.

First Steps currently sits at $491.1 million globally and is on track to outgross an acclaimed animated movie with a near-perfect 99% Rotten Tomatoes score. That film is the 2010 animated fantasy How to Train Your Dragon, and here’s how much The Fantastic Four: First Steps needs to surpass it at the global box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, according to Box Office Mojo’s data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $257.9 million

International: $233.2 million

Worldwide: $491.1 million (as of today)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $217.6 million

International: $277.3 million

Worldwide: $494.9 million

With competition from Weapons, Nobody 2, Freakier Friday, and other recent releases, First Steps’ momentum has naturally diminished. Still, the superhero reboot is now less than $4 million away from surpassing How to Train Your Dragon’s worldwide total, a milestone it is expected to cross in the coming days.

First Steps vs. How to Train Your Dragon Franchise

Now, let’s see how the Fantastic Four reboot compares to the other films in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise at the global box office:

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.5 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $521.8 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) How to Train Your Dragon (2025) – $626.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

As you can see, the two How to Train Your Dragon sequels and the 2025 live-action reboot remain ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ current worldwide earnings. The closest among these three is the 2019 installment (The Hidden World), which still leads by around $30 million. With steady earnings, the superhero reboot still has a chance to narrow the gap and potentially overtake it before the end of its theatrical run.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

