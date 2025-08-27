James Gunn’s critically acclaimed Superman reboot has now collected over $347 million in the North American market, making it the ninth-highest-grossing Warner Bros. release in the U.S., surpassing Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 film Joker. At the global box office, the superhero film recently overtook Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and currently ranks among the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time.

With a worldwide tally of over $605 million (per Box Office Mojo), Superman is projected to finish its original run with $615–620 million globally. Before concluding its theatrical journey, the film is closing in on the lifetime earnings of a controversial blockbuster directed by Mel Gibson. That 2004 film, The Passion of the Christ, starring Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, became the highest-grossing independent movie of all time with a collection of over $610 million worldwide.

Here’s how Superman stacks up against the film at the global box office, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo.

Superman vs. The Passion of the Christ – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the two films, according to Box Office Mojo:

Superman – Box Office Summary

North America: $347.3 million

International: $258 million

Worldwide: $605.3 million

The Passion of the Christ – Box Office Summary

North America: $370.8 million

International: $239.3 million

Worldwide: $610.1 million

As the figures show, Superman needs to earn just under $5 million worldwide to surpass The Passion of the Christ’s global haul. With its current box office momentum, the milestone will likely be reached in the coming days.

Superman Is The 6th Highest-Grossing Film Of The Year So Far

Currently the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025, Superman trails just behind the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, which has earned roughly $626.9 million worldwide. To surpass that figure, Superman still needs about $22 million more, a target that seems unlikely but is not completely out of reach.

Superman – Story & Cast

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

