Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, has crossed a major milestone at the international box office despite being at the end of its theatrical run. It has left the theaters in North America but is still running in some overseas nations, which helped it achieve this last milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It created a lot of buzz with its mammoth budget, which is reportedly $400 million. By industry rules, it required $1 billion to break even at the box office. Unfortunately, it only managed to collect $590 million+. Mission: Impossible 8 did not even hit the $600 million mark and is a colossal failure financially, despite having a strong run in some foreign markets, including China.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning ended its run at the domestic box office a few days back. The film was in theaters for 84 days and collected $197.4 million in its domestic run in North America. MI 8 is the 9th highest-grossing film of the year domestically, and this MI installment is the 4th highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Crossed the $400 million milestone at the international box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Mission: Impossible 8 crossed the $400 million milestone at the overseas box office. The highest contribution came from China, where it earned $64.7 million, becoming the 16th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China. It has earned an estimated $35.0 million in the UK, $36.2 million in Japan, and $25.5 million in France.

Allied to the $197.4 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection has hit the $597.9 million cume. It has been made available on digital platforms for rent and purchase. Therefore, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will soon bid goodbye to overseas theaters as well. Tom Cruise‘s film was released on May 23.

Box office summary

North America – $197.4 million

International – $400.5 million

Worldwide – $597.9 million

