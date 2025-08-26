Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s horror film Weapons is on a record-breaking spree and shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. Rave reviews from critics and audiences have translated into strong theatrical footfall, pushing the film well past the $100 million mark in North America. Globally, Weapons is now on the verge of crossing the coveted $200 million milestone.

In the process, the film has already outgrossed the Coen Brothers’ Oscar-winning crime thriller No Country for Old Men (also starring Josh Brolin), which earned $172 million worldwide.

And now, within just three weeks of release, Weapons has surpassed the lifetime earnings of a Tom Cruise–led film helmed by Superman Returns and X-Men director Bryan Singer. That film is the 2008 historical thriller Valkyrie. Here’s how the two movies compare at the global box office.

Weapons vs. Valkyrie – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the two films, according to Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $115.6 million

International: $84 million

Worldwide: $199.6 million

Valkyrie – Box Office Summary

North America: $83.1 million

International: $118.4 million

Worldwide: $201.5 million

That puts Weapons less than $2 million shy of surpassing the lifetime haul of Tom Cruise’s Valkyrie. With its strong momentum, it seems only a matter of time before Zach Cregger’s horror hit overtakes the 2008 historical thriller on the worldwide chart.

How Weapons Compares With Other Top Horror Films of 2025

Here are the worldwide earnings of five other top-grossing horror films this year besides Weapons.

Sinners – $365.8 million Final Destination: Bloodlines – $287.1 million 28 Years Later – $150.4 million The Monkey – $68.8 million I Know What You Did Last Summer – $64 million

With a global haul of $199.7 million, Weapons has already outperformed 28 Years Later, The Monkey, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The only titles still ahead are Ryan Coogler’s supernatural hit Sinners and the franchise favorite Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Given its current momentum, Weapons is well on track to overtake Final Destination: Bloodlines. The bigger question is whether it can go the distance and challenge Sinners’ global total before its theatrical run concludes. The verdict will be out soon.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons Trailer

