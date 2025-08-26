The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the latest reboot of Marvel’s First Family, has already outgrossed Captain America: Brave New World globally to become the ninth highest-grossing movie of the year. With a worldwide tally of $490.5 million, the next three 2025 films it trails are Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, F1, and Superman. However, given its current momentum and fresh competition from recent releases like Weapons, it looks unlikely that First Steps will outgross these three titles during its theatrical run.

According to a report by Screenrant, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was made on a budget of around $200 million. Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, it needs to earn close to $500 million worldwide to break even. While that target is well within reach, the film is now heading toward making a profit, albeit not a very large one. As it inches toward the $500 million mark, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is also closing in on the lifetime earnings of an action film starring The Naked Gun actor Liam Neeson and Avatar lead Sam Worthington. That film is Clash of the Titans (2010), and here’s how much more First Steps needs to earn to outgross it.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Clash of the Titans – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the two films, as per Box Office Mojo’s data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $257.4 million

International: $233.1 million

Worldwide: $490.5 million

Clash of the Titans – Box Office Summary

North America: $163.2 million

International: $330 million

Worldwide: $493.2 million

With less than $3 million separating the two, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on the verge of surpassing Clash of the Titans at the global box office within the next few days.

Popular Hollywood Films First Steps Has Recently Outgrossed

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has recently surpassed the worldwide earnings of several popular Hollywood titles. These include:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) – $487.2 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Angels & Demons (2009) – $485.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Bruce Almighty (2003)- $484.5 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) – $482.4 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Saving Private Ryan (1998) – $482.3 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) – $481.8 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Venom: The Last Dance (2024) – $479 million (Box Office Mojo)

What Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps About?

The film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

