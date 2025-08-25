With a current global haul of $86.5 million, Liam Neeson’s critically acclaimed action-comedy sequel The Naked Gun is on track to outgross The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and become the franchise’s highest-grossing entry. However, with stiff competition from Zach Cregger’s horror hit Weapons, Marvel’s superhero film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and other recent releases, it looks unlikely that the film will cross the $100 million mark worldwide.

As The Naked Gun continues its box office run, it is now poised to surpass the global earnings of a recent action thriller starring popular action star Jason Statham. We are talking about David Ayer’s A Working Man, and here’s how close Liam Neeson’s film is to overtaking it.

The Naked Gun vs. A Working Man – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of both films, as per Box Office Mojo’s data:

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $47.6 million

International: $38.9 million

Worldwide: $86.5 million

A Working Man – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $37 million

International: $51.1 million

Worldwide: $88.1 million

With these numbers, The Naked Gun now sits at just $1.6 million behind the Jason Statham starrer at the worldwide box office. Given its current momentum, the action-comedy is expected to close the gap very soon.

Can The Naked Gun Make a Profit at the Box Office?

According to a report by Variety, The Naked Gun was produced on a budget of $42 million. Using the standard industry rule that a film typically needs to earn around 2.5 times its production cost to break even, the action-comedy would require approximately $105 million worldwide to turn a profit. At its current pace, however, it appears unlikely that the film will be able to reach this benchmark.

More About The Naked Gun

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

