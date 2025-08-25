Brad Pitt-starrer F1 is truly a phenomenon at the box office and has crossed major milestones worldwide. On its ninth weekend, the movie has surpassed the global haul of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which is still going strong overseas. The audience seems to enjoy it on the IMAX screens. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brad Pitt’s film has beaten Tom Cruise’s, moving closer to the top five highest-grossers list of the year. It gives Superman neck-to-neck competition and is just $1 million away from the DC film’s worldwide haul. The film is a whole different kind of cinematic experience, and Hans Zimmer’s music added more intensity to the brilliant sequences.

Hits the $600 million milestone worldwide!

F1: The Movie collected $1.8 million on its ninth weekend on its three-day weekend. Despite competition and losing another 151 theaters on Friday, the movie witnessed a decline of -32.7% from last weekend. It has hit a $185.9 million cume at the North American box office and is expected to earn $190 million at the North American box office.

In the overseas markets, the film reached $6.2 million on its ninth weekend, declining by 37.8% from last weekend. After nine weeks, the film has collected $417.5 million across 78 international markets. Allied to the domestic cume, it has reached $603.4 million worldwide, thus crossing the $600 million milestone. The film is expected to earn around $620 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $185.9 million

International – $417.5 million

Worldwide – $603.4 million

Surpasses Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, F1: The Movie has surpassed the worldwide haul of Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Mission: Impossible 8 collected $597.9 million worldwide. Brad Pitt‘s film has surpassed its international haul and beaten the worldwide collection of MI 8. However, Pitt’s film is still trailing by an estimated $12 million from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s domestic gross of $197.4 million.

F1: The Movie is now the sixth-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. The film needs to beat Superman’s $604.5 million to achieve the fifth global rank. Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem starrer F1 was released on June 27.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 North America Box Office Re-Release Day 3: Beats The Debut Of The Lion King’s Re-Issue

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News