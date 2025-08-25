Ne Zha 2 became a cultural phenomenon when it was originally released earlier this year and in limited countries. It raked in more than $2 billion in its home nation, becoming the first movie ever to do so. It has now been re-released in North America and has collected winning numbers on its re-release opening weekend. The Chinese animation has surpassed last year’s re-release opening weekend collection of The Lion King. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Chinese animation is one of the highest-grossing films of all time worldwide. It became the first film to earn more than $1 billion from a single market, and that too in just eleven days. The Ne Zha sequel is also the first animation to cross $2 billion worldwide. With the film dubbed in English, it is now being re-released in several places, and North America is one of them.

Ne Zha 2’s re-release opening weekend at the North American box office

According to the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, the Chinese sequel was released in 2,228 theaters in North America. On its re-release opening weekend, Ne Zha 2 collected $1.5 million at the North American box office, reaching $22.4 million. It was originally released in 945 theaters only in North America, and now it has gotten a wider release across the continent.

3-day re-release opening weekend breakdown

Day 1, Friday – $695K

Day 2, Saturday – $486K

Day 3, Sunday – $365K

Total – $1.5 million

Surpasses last year’s re-issue opening weekend of The Lion King and Shrek 2

The Lion King is one of the biggest aimation by Disney and Shrek 2 is also a renowned animated franchise. According to the report, despite any promotion, Ne Zha 2 has beaten the re-release opening weekend of both these iconic animations on its re-release debut. It’s worth noting that the film was originally released earlier this year, and for a re-release to deliver such numbers after a gap of just three months is quite unexpected.

More about the film

A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now that he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs. Ne Zha 2 collected $2.2 billion worldwide and was re-released in North America on August 22.

