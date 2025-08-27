Weapons has achieved yet another significant milestone at the worldwide box office. It has become the 11th horror movie in the post-pandemic era to accomplish this feat globally. The film is now on track to beat the global haul of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It soon and crack the top 10. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror movie crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office and is financially successful. It has already earned much more than its break-even target of $95 million worldwide. The horror movies are this season’s hot cakes, and they have mostly been surprise hits at the box office.

Crosses $200 million worldwide!

The horror original movie Weapons collected $15.4 million on its third weekend at the domestic box office. It is back at the top rank, earning $1.49 million on its third Monday. With that, the film has hit the $117.17 million cume in North America, as per Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, the movie collected another $2.9 million on its third Monday at the international box office in 72 overseas regions.

The film’s overseas cume hits $86.9 million. Allied to the $117.17 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $204.07 million mark. Therefore, it has finally crossed the $200 million milestone in its fourth week. It will soon surpass Disney‘s Snow White‘s worldwide haul.

Here’s the latest breakdown of its worldwide collection

North America – $117.2 million

International – $86.9 million

Worldwide – $204.1 million

Becomes the 11th horror movie post-COVID to hit $200 million mark & is set to crack the top 10

Weapons is the 11th horror movie in the post-COVID era to reach this major milestone at the worldwide box office. It is on track to beat The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’s $206.4 million global haul to become the 10th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID worldwide.

Josh Brolin and Julia Garner’s film, released on August 8, is expected to earn between $265 million and $295 million in its global run.

