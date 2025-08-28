The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, has emerged as her highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The MCU movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Kirby’s Mission: Impossible—Fallout. It is the highest-grossing movie of Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn at the worldwide box office, but not Vanessa’s. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This is her Marvel debut, and she plays the Invisible Woman, aka Sue Storm, one of the members of the Fantastic Four team. Kirby is an English actress who is known for her versatile performances across TV and film. In the Mission: Impossible movies, she plays the character of The White Widow.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $117.6 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. After over a month, Vanessa Kirby’s film collected $258.73 million at the domestic box office. This includes $831K on its day 33, Tuesday/Discount day. It dropped by 38.3% only from last Tuesday. It is on track to beat How to Train Your Dragon‘s $262.65 million domestic haul as the sixth highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Mission: Impossible – Fallout as Vanessa Kirby’s top grosser domestically!

Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – Fallout was released in 2018 and featured Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, a high-level European arms broker and con artist known as The White Widow. Mission: Impossible -Fallout collected $220.15 million in its domestic run, becoming the highest-grossing film of Vanessa’s career. The MCU film has surpassed Fallout and become the highest-grossing film of Kirby at the domestic box office.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of the actress at the domestic box office

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $258.7 million Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.1 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $197.4 million Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – $173.9 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.6 million

However, the MCU movie is far from Vanessa Kirby’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Kirby’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office is Mission: Impossible—Fallout. The Tom Cruise-starrer movie collected $824.17 million worldwide. But First Steps will finish its worldwide run, staying way below Fallout’s collection. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $258.7 million

International – $233.2 million

Worldwide – $491.9 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

(Credit – The Numbers)

Must Read: Weapons North America Box Office Day 19: On Track To Beat Nope’s $120M+ Domestic Haul Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News