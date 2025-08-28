The horror original movie Weapons recently crossed two major milestones at the domestic and worldwide box office. It is now set to beat one of the best sci-fi films of the 21st century, Nope. The film became the 11th horror flick post-COVID to surpass the $200 million global milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

It is ruling isolated at the top spot in the domestic rankings. The horror movie will also beat the worldwide haul of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It to become the 10th biggest horror film in the post-COVID era. The film once again showed that, despite a small budget, any movie with good content will thrive financially.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

Weapons recorded the third biggest 3rd Tuesday/Discount Day for horror post-COVID with strong legs at the domestic box office. According to the latest data by Box Office Mojo, Weapons collected $2.2 million on its third Tuesday, declining by 42.7% from last week. It is only under Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $2.5 million and Sinners‘ $4.2 million third-tuesday grosses. After over 19 days, the horror movie has hit the $119.4 million cume at the North American box office.

Set to beat Nope’s domestic run this week.

Nope, directed by Jordan Peele, is one of the best science fiction films of the 21st century and of all time. The neo-Western science fiction horror film, which features Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, collected $123.2 million domestically. Josh Brolin’s film is less than $5 million away from beating Nope, and it will happen soon.

More about the film

Weapons is set to collect $150 million to $170 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, the film has raked in $88 million at the overseas box office so far and counting. Adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $207.4 million now. It was made on a budget of $38 million and has achieved 118.3% more than its break-even collections, making it a blockbuster. Josh Brolin and Julia Garner’s Weapons was released on August 8.

Box office summary

North America – $119.4 million

International – $88.0 million

Worldwide – $207.4 million

