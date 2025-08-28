Bob Odenkirk returned to the big screen this year with Nobody 2, but the sequel has not been able to capture the momentum of the first film. The original Nobody, released in 2021, pulled in over $57 million worldwide against a $16 million budget and gained a reputation as a sleeper hit during a period when theaters were only beginning to bounce back.

The strong word of mouth and sharp action direction by Ilya Naishuller turned Bob Odenkirk’s unlikely action hero, Hutch Mansell, into a fan favorite. Universal quickly moved forward with plans for a sequel, though Naishuller stepped away to work on his Prime Video project, Heads of State, which premiered recently. As a result, Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto was brought in to direct the follow-up.

Nobody 2 Box Office Struggles Despite Positive Reviews

Nobody 2 has earned around $30 million so far, per Box Office Mojo. With a budget of $25 million, the movie still has not reached break-even despite a fairly positive reception from critics. It currently holds a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and reviewers have praised Odenkirk for once again carrying the film as Hutch Mansell, this time while trying to enjoy a supposed vacation.

Nobody 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $17.5m

International – $12.8m

Worldwide – $30.3m

Earlier this year, M3GAN 2.0 went through a similar struggle, winding down its theatrical run with a fraction of the original’s earnings. Even producer Jason Blum admitted that the studio may have misjudged the true size of the audience after the initial success.

Why Couldn’t Nobody 2 Repeat The First Film’s Success?

For Odenkirk’s sequel, the returns are underwhelming when weighed against expectations created by the first film’s breakout run. The character of Hutch Mansell still resonates, and the action is still being praised, but the financial picture suggests that the spark of surprise that pushed Nobody into the spotlight three years ago has been harder to repeat. Nobody 2 is still playing in theaters.

Nobody 2 Trailer

