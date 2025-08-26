Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk’s high-octane action-thriller Nobody 2, the sequel to the explosive 2021 hit Nobody, is now playing in theaters and has impressed film enthusiasts with a 78% critics’ score and an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT). With $16.6 million from the North American market and an additional $11.7 million from international territories, the film has grossed approximately $28.2 million worldwide.

With an estimated $25 million production budget, it remains to be seen whether Nobody 2 can turn a profit before concluding its theatrical run. As of now, the film has yet to secure a spot among the top 50 highest-grossing movies of 2025 and is currently trailing behind Wolf Man, Bring Her Back, M3GAN 2.0, and Black Bag. Now, the big question is: how much does Nobody 2 need to earn globally to surpass the lifetime earnings of the original film? Let’s break down the numbers.

Nobody 2 vs. Nobody – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo:

Nobody – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $27.6 million

International: $29.9 million

Worldwide: $57.5 million

Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $16.6 million

International: $11.7 million

Worldwide: $28.2 million

As the numbers show, Nobody 2 still needs to earn $29.3 million more to outgross the lifetime earnings of its predecessor. With solid momentum and positive word-of-mouth, the sequel has a realistic chance of surpassing the original in the coming weeks. For now, the box office race is still wide open.

What’s Nobody & Nobody 2 All About

The first film features Bob Odenkirk (of Better Call Saul fame) in the role of Hutch Mansell, a neglected father and husband who lives a dull life. But one night, after thieves break into his home, it triggers in him the highly trained killer he once was. He tries to get even with the intruders, which sparks a chain of violent events, and he crosses paths with a dangerous Russian gangster.

Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

Nobody 2 Trailer

