Despite tough competition from Zach Cregger’s horror sensation Weapons, the latest Fantastic Four reboot, and several other recent releases, Bob Odenkirk’s action-packed sequel, Nobody 2, is still pulling in its target audience to theaters. With a current global haul of $28.6 million (per Box Office Mojo), it’s trailing the original 2021 film Nobody by roughly $30 million. Whether it can surpass the first movie before its theatrical run ends remains to be seen.

So far, Nobody 2 hasn’t cracked the top 50 highest-grossing titles of 2025, currently sitting at 55th place as it inches toward the milestone. After overtaking the well-reviewed horror film Together, the sequel is now on track to outgross Companion, a critically acclaimed, 93% Rotten Tomatoes-rated sci-fi thriller starring The Boys actor Jack Quaid and backed by Cregger. Here’s how Nobody 2 stacks up against Companion at the global box office.

Nobody 2 vs. Companion – Box Office Comparison

Let’s have a look at how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo:

Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $16.9 million

International: $11.7 million

Worldwide: $28.6 million

Companion – Box Office Summary

North America: $20.8 million

International: $15.9 million

Worldwide: $36.7 million

With $28.6 million worldwide, Nobody 2 still trails behind Companion by about $8 million. However, given its steady run, the action sequel is expected to close the gap in the coming weeks.

How Much Does Nobody 2 Need To Break Even?

With an estimated $25 million production budget, it’s uncertain whether Nobody 2 will turn a profit before its theatrical run ends. Using the standard 2.5x multiplier rule, the film would need roughly $62.5 million worldwide to break even. It currently sits about $38 million short of that target.

What Is Nobody 2 About?

Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office (Japan): Axes The Mugen Train With Over $15M Earnings By 6th Weekend – #1 Spot Confirmed?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News