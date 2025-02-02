Companion is a sci-fi horror comedy by Drew Hancock starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher. It opened in the theatres this Friday. The film has received positive reviews and is set to make a favorable debut at the North American box office. It has collected more than The Menu but stayed below Heretic and Speak No Evil. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie has received outstanding ratings from both the critics and the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 94% and stated, “A fiendishly clever contraption that doesn’t rest on the laurels of its twists, Companion thrillingly puts the demented into domestic bliss.” The audience rating is not so far behind as they gave it 90%. Besides Quaid and Thatcher, the movie also features Lukas Cage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillen, Rupert Friend, and Jaboukie Young-White in supporting roles.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s data analysis, WB’s R-rated movie Companion has been awarded a B+ on CinemaScore, which is a good sign for R-rated thrillers. The report further mentions that it collected $4 million on Friday when it opened in the theatres, including $1.1 million from the Thursday previews at the US box office.

The thriller has earned more than The Watchers’ $2.9 million and The Menu’s $3.6 million. It is on par with Abigail’s $4 million and below Talk To Me’s $4.2 million, Heretic’s $4.3 million, and Speak No Evil‘s $4.9 million release day numbers.

Jack Quaid’s R-rated flick Companion is eyeing a $9 million to $11 million debut weekend in the United States. The movie follows a billionaire’s death and sets off a chain of events for Iris [played by Sophie Thatcher] and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Companion was released in the United States on January 31, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

