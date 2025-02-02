The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet and featuring Adrian Brody in the lead role, has been in the news for multiple reasons, especially after the Oscar 2025 nominations were out. The movie has now crossed a significant milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Corbet’s movie premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival last year, and he was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Direction. The American Film Institute has named it one of the top ten films of 2024. The movie features Brody as a Hungarian-born Jewish Holocaust survivor who emigrates to the US. The supporting cast includes Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

The Brutalist was released in the United States by A24 on Friday, and it was expanded from 1,118 to 1,618 theatres. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the period drama grossed a humble 426K on the seventh Friday, dropping another 41.2% from last Friday instead of going up as a result of the theatre boost. It has collected a modest $264 average per theatre to reach a $10.7 million cume in 43 days.

Adrien Brody’s film is eyeing a $1.5 million to $2 million on its 7th weekend in the United States. It will cross the $11 million milestone at the US box office. Based on Screen Rant’s report, it will be the 13th movie to pass this milestone in North America in 2025. Internationally, the film has collected $2.5 million so far, and thus, its worldwide cume stands at $13.22 million against an estimated budget of around $10 million.

The Brutalist has been nominated in ten categories at the Oscars 2025, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Adrien Brody, Best Supporting Actress for Felicity Jones, and Best Supporting Actor for Guy Pearce. The period drama has already won three Golden Globes, and now all eyes are on the Oscars.

The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, was released in the United States on December 20, 2024, and in the UK on January 24, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

