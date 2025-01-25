A new report from RadarOnline states that Guy Pearce and Carice Van Houten have called it quits after years together, ending their romantic relationship but remaining close friends.

Van Houten herself confirmed the breakup on Instagram, where she made it clear that although they still share love and friendship, they haven’t been a couple for “years.”

Carice Van Houten’s Announcement on Instagram

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star made the shocking revelation on Instagram Stories, where she wrote, “I don’t usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of several conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear.”

She added, “He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven’t been a couple for years. I am, however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives — our beautiful son and his hamster. The end.”

Guy Pearce’s Recent Comments Spark Rumors

Their separation follows recent comments from Pearce, who referred to his ex-wife, Kate Mestitz, as “the greatest love of my life.”

The Aussie star said, “My ex-wife, Kate, was the greatest love of my life, but I’ve moved on from her now, and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte.”

The ‘Memento’ star also admitted that his 2015 divorce had deeply affected him, revealing that it led to thoughts of suicide. Still, it credited Van Houten and their son for supporting him during his darkest moments.

Guy wrote a heartfelt tribute to his family in the liner notes for his album ‘The Nomad.’ Pearce introduced his album on his website, “The Nomad was a very personal and raw experience for me. It resulted from my marriage ending in January of 2015.”

He shared several acknowledgments, with one reading, “To my family and close friends – thank you for your continued support through what has been a very challenging period of my life. I love you all very much. As it delves into the melancholy at times, it does allow for that beautiful “silver lining” that keeps us going in life.”

The actor’s most enormous thanks went to his child and partner as he wrote, “Especially a big loving thank you to Carice van Houten and our darling boy Monte, whose arrival in our world came right in the middle of this record. You’ve both changed my life forever and for the better.”

