Get ready to leave your seat because Prison Break is returning! The beloved drama, which first hooked us in 2005, is being rebooted, and we couldn’t be more excited. For those who missed the original, it followed Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) as he intentionally gets thrown into prison to help his wrongfully convicted brother escape.

Over five wild seasons, the show became known for its jaw-dropping twists, keeping us all on the edge of our seats. Though it wrapped up in 2009 (with a TV movie and a short-lived spinoff), Prison Break came back for a fifth season in 2017, which didn’t hit the mark. Now, after a long break, a new reboot is on the horizon; here’s everything we know so far!

Prison Break Reboot Is Confirmed

The Prison Break reboot is finally officially moving forward! After months of silence, Hulu has given the green light to a pilot episode. While we’re still in the “wait and see” phase, this is a huge step for the show’s comeback. It’ll take place in the same world as the original series, but without Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows.

The pilot will be the real test to see if the reboot can stand on its own. Hulu could still decide to pass without guarantees yet, but considering how much people still love Prison Break, it looks pretty promising. So, while we don’t know when production will start, one thing’s clear, the escape is far from over!

Prison Break Reboot Cast

Who’s in, who’s out? That’s still a big question for the Prison Break reboot. While we know who won’t be back, like Wentworth Miller (Michael Scofield) and Dominic Purcell (Lincoln Burrows), the cast is still a mystery. Miller has made it clear that he’s done with the show, is not interested in returning for Season 6, and is also stepping away from playing straight characters.

That means a fresh, all-new cast is on the horizon for the reboot. Though the show will stay in the original universe, don’t expect to see familiar faces like Michael and Lincoln. We’ll have to wait and see who steps up to the plate for this next chapter of Prison Break.

Prison Break Reboot Story

The Prison Break reboot is shaping up to be a soft reboot; there will be no complete reset. While it’ll stay within the same universe as the original, this new chapter will explore fresh angles of the story. It’s the perfect balance: catering to long-time fans while still making room for newcomers.

The fifth season ended with Michael getting exonerated, rejecting a CIA offer, and finally finding peace, so with Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell stepping back, it looks like we’re heading in a new direction with fresh faces taking the lead. The plot details are still under wraps, but we’re in for a wild ride if the reboot follows the original’s knack for twists.

