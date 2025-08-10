Disney’s empire wasn’t built overnight. While the company has produced countless iconic films and franchises in-house, some of its most lucrative properties came through high-stakes acquisitions. Over the decades, Disney has strategically purchased studios, networks, and intellectual property libraries, expanding its reach far beyond animation.

From the galaxy-spanning Star Wars saga to the superhero-filled Marvel universe, Disney’s biggest deals have also been its most impactful. With each purchase, the company has consolidated its position as a dominant force across film, television, and streaming. And while some acquisitions were headline-grabbing multi-billion-dollar moves, others flew under the radar yet still proved critical in shaping Disney’s future. Here’s a breakdown of the seven biggest acquisitions in Disney’s history, and where those companies stand today.

1. 21st Century Fox – $71.3 Billion

Month: March 2019

March 2019 What They Do Now: Produces films/TV under 20th Century Studios and Searchlight; content powers Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox was one of the most monumental entertainment mergers ever. The deal handed Disney control of the X-Men, Avatar, Fantastic Four, The Simpsons, Deadpool, and countless other properties, massively expanding its intellectual property library. Beyond blockbuster films, it also brought in major TV production capabilities through FX and National Geographic. The acquisition was valued at $71.3 Bn as per Investopedia, and eliminated Fox as a major Hollywood competitor, consolidating more power under Disney’s banner.

Importantly, this move also boosted Disney’s streaming offerings, with Fox content filling out Hulu and Disney+. The merger faced heavy regulatory scrutiny but ultimately reshaped the global media landscape, giving Disney a broader range of content genres and a larger international presence than ever before.

2. Capital Cities/ABC Inc. – $19 Billion

Month: July 1995

July 1995 What They Do Now: ABC remains a major TV network; ESPN is a sports broadcasting leader.

Disney’s acquisition of Capital Cities/ABC in 1996 marked a bold expansion into broadcast television and live sports. The deal was valued at $19 billion as per NY Times and brought the ABC television network under Disney’s control, reaching the company nationwide into millions of households. More significantly, it secured Disney’s ownership of ESPN, which would become a sports broadcasting powerhouse.

This move diversified Disney beyond its film and theme park businesses, making it a major player in live programming and news. ABC’s programming slate and ESPN’s sports rights deals have continued to be cornerstones of Disney’s media influence, with ESPN also driving the company’s digital sports streaming initiatives in recent years. This acquisition effectively solidified Disney’s position as a cross-platform entertainment giant.

3. Pixar – $7.4 Billion

Month: January 2006

January 2006 What They Do Now: Pixar continues producing acclaimed animated films for Disney.

When Disney bought Pixar in 2006, it wasn’t just acquiring a studio; it was investing in the future of animation. Pixar had already revolutionized the industry with hits like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles. The acquisition brought Pixar’s cutting-edge technology, storytelling expertise, and creative leadership into Disney’s fold. The deal was valued at $7.4 billion, as per Disney’s official filing.

It also marked the return of Steve Jobs, Pixar’s CEO, to a prominent role within Disney as a board member. Since then, Pixar has produced numerous box office successes, including Inside Out, Coco, and Turning Red. Beyond the big screen, Pixar’s content plays a crucial role in Disney+, helping attract family audiences worldwide. The purchase revitalized Disney’s animation division and reestablished it as an industry leader.

4. Hulu – $10 Billion (Combined)

Month: April 2019 & December 2023

April 2019 & December 2023 What They Do Now: Streaming service for general entertainment; Disney now has full ownership.

Disney’s gradual takeover of Hulu began in 2019 when it acquired a controlling stake for $1.4 billion, then culminated in 2023 with an $8.6 billion buyout of Comcast’s remaining share, as per Disney’s filings. Today, Disney owns Hulu outright, giving it complete control over one of the largest streaming platforms in the U.S.

Unlike Disney+, which focuses on family-friendly and franchise content, Hulu offers more adult-oriented series, original programming, and licensed films. This dual-platform approach allows Disney to compete more directly with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With Hulu fully integrated, Disney can bundle it with Disney+ and ESPN+ to strengthen subscriber growth and maintain a diverse audience base in the competitive streaming market.

5. Fox Family Channel – $5.2 Billion

Month : October 2001

: October 2001 What They Do Now: Operates as Freeform, targeting young adult audiences.

In 2001, Disney’s purchase of the Fox Family Channel was aimed at strengthening its cable television presence. The channel, later rebranded as ABC Family and now Freeform, focuses on young adult-oriented content. While the acquisition didn’t involve blockbuster film rights, it gave Disney a dedicated platform for original series, seasonal programming events like “31 Nights of Halloween,” and syndication of popular shows. The channel has maintained a niche audience and supports Disney’s broader TV strategy, feeding content into Hulu and Disney+. As per Investopedia, the deal was split between $2.9 billion in cash and the rest in debt assumption.

6. Lucasfilm – $4.5 Billion

Month: October 2012

October 2012 What They Do Now: Produces Star Wars and Indiana Jones films/series.

Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 was a galaxy-sized expansion. The deal brought the Star Wars franchise into Disney’s control, along with Indiana Jones and a vast library of characters, planets, and stories. The deal was valued a little north of $4 billion.

Since the acquisition, Disney has produced new Star Wars films, including the sequel trilogy, and numerous Disney+ series like The Mandalorian and Andor. Lucasfilm also expanded into animation and gaming collaborations, further monetizing its properties. The Star Wars brand continues to be a merchandising juggernaut, with theme park expansions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge driving attendance at Disney resorts worldwide.

7. Marvel Entertainment – $4 Billion

Month: August 2009

August 2009 What They Do Now: Oversees Marvel Studios, producing the MCU.

The acquisition of Marvel Entertainment in 2009 gave Disney one of the most lucrative film franchises in history. At the time, Marvel Studios had only released Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, but the potential for an interconnected cinematic universe was clear.

Disney’s purchase, valued at $4 billion, included over 5,000 characters, from household names like Thor and Captain America to lesser-known heroes that would later headline billion-dollar films. The Marvel Cinematic Universe went on to dominate the global box office, with hits like Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther. Marvel also became a major driver of Disney+ subscriptions, thanks to exclusive series like Loki and WandaVision.

