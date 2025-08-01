James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has received strong critical acclaim and is performing well at the global box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed over $522 million worldwide. It currently holds an impressive 83% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a solid 7.6/10 IMDb rating, reflecting both critical and fan approval. Naturally, fans are now wondering when James Gunn will start work on the next installment.

there aren’t enough words to describe just how much I love david corenswet as superman, and just how much of a masterpiece superman (2025) is pic.twitter.com/evDRHxKZel — mj. 𓄿 (@cntariogothic) July 19, 2025

A recent report via Collider has sparked speculation. When asked what he’s working on next, James Gunn replied: “Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!” While he didn’t specifically mention Superman, the timing may lead many to believe he may already be developing a follow-up. If that’s the case, here are three things we expect from the Superman sequel.

1. Introduction of a Major Supervillain

While the 2025 reboot featured the iconic DC villain Lex Luthor as an antagonist, the sequel should raise the stakes by taking a different and bolder route. For instance, the follow-up could delve into General Zod’s arrival on Earth. However, one of the most highly anticipated possibilities is the introduction of Brainiac, a hyper-intelligent and immortal foe who has long been a fan-favorite villain.

Looks like Brainiac has a new addition to his collection of worlds. pic.twitter.com/Z2LlkyjUQF — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) July 29, 2020

2. A Team-Up or Crossover With Another DCU Hero

Although the audience has witnessed multiple crossover events in several Marvel and DC films, the Superman sequel could offer a fresh and meaningful team-up within James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe. One likely candidate is the new DCU Batman, set to debut in The Brave and the Bold. Alternatively, the sequel could bring in Supergirl, especially after her solo outing hits theaters next year.

3. Exploring the Multiverse

The Superman sequel could explore the concept of the multiverse in a fresh and focused way. Rather than diving directly into a chaotic multiversal crossover, the sequel could tell an intentionally restrained and emotionally resonant story involving alternate versions of Superman himself. One possible plot could feature the arrival of Superboy-Prime, a powerful and twisted version of the Man of Steel, from an alternate reality. To stop him, David Corenswet’s Superman might be forced to team up with a younger or older version of himself from yet another reality.

I'm a simple man, I see Superboy Prime and I get absolutely locked in pic.twitter.com/G1wvi6xAMP — Steve Rudzinski (@SteveRudzinski) July 25, 2025

Superman Trailer

